Startups seek to join the ranks in Indian taxi market

Disgruntled drivers in India are being wooed by new ride-hailing apps that promise higher fares and better pay, as they seek to capitalise on employee discontent confronting market leaders Uber and Ola in the country’s $8bn taxi market.

Cabby, a New Delhi-based start-up, and Baxi Taxi, the motorcycle-hailing company, have launched rival services in recent weeks following widespread disruption for Uber and Ola over earnings that drivers say have failed to live up to promises.

The new companies have been endorsed by powerful taxi unions in New Delhi, Gurgaon and Mumbai and are luring drivers with better fares and terms — such as accident insurance — than are offered by Ola and Uber.

Cabby said it has signed up 27,800 drivers in a week, while Baxi Taxi enlisted 5,000 in the same period. The founders believe they can pay drivers more while offering competitive fares to passengers by cutting costs on advertising and incentives.

“When [Uber and Ola] launched they were throwing [money] on the drivers but then when they wanted to become profitable they cut this,” said Cabby’s 18-year-old founder Sahil Arora, a high-school dropout who this month sold his first business venture, Eyerises, for $4m. “I want to improve the model to make it a sustainable business rather than just luring in the drivers and making a mass model that is unfair.”

The question now is whether the new businesses can attract customers to their platforms. Mr Arora said Cabby’s app had been downloaded 7,000 times in its first week, while Baxi Taxi said its app had been downloaded 5,000 times.

A third company, Jugnoo, which runs an auto-rickshaw hailing app with 5m users, has also added taxis to its app and enlisted 1,000 car drivers since its car service launch last month. It declined to comment on the number of its new users.

“Uber and Ola came in and promised a huge amount of money so the drivers took loans, but then they cut their incentives,” said Samar Singla, Jugnoo’s co-founder and chief executive. “It’s almost like bonded labour how things are going.

“Taxis for us is a very opportunistic experiment because Ola and Uber are in trouble.”

If the new start-ups gain traction they could prove troublesome for Uber and Ola, which have suffered in India as drivers stage protests and regale passengers with tales of the companies’ alleged false promises.

“Because both Ola and Uber were trying to just out-burn each other by throwing cash [at the drivers] they haven’t increased the price of rides to where the market should be,” said Ashutosh Johri, co-founder and chief executive of Baxi Taxi. “But that’s not the way it’s always going to be.

“As it is now there’s a lot of pressure on the big players to recover the money that they’ve spent . . . and in one city after another the drivers are agitating.”

Unlike Uber and Ola, Baxi Taxi, which operates in New Delhi and Mumbai, does not take a commission from drivers but levies a flat fee of Rs10 (15 US cents) per ride from customers, in addition to charging fares that are slightly higher than rivals and set by driver unions.

Jugnoo, which debuted with cars in Gurgaon last month, and Cabby, which operates in New Delhi, charge 10 per cent commission — compared with 25 per cent for Uber and 20 per cent for Ola.

Read more India’s Uber drivers feel taken for a ride on earnings promises Many who took out car loans are struggling to make repayments as subsidies are cut

Cabby hopes to underwrite the costs of its rides through advertising on the backs of seats from companies such as PayTM and Snapdeal, two of India’s largest start-ups. Cabby will prohibit drivers from working for other companies but guarantee a daily wage of Rs3,000 ($46).

However, Baxi Taxi and Jugnoo said they would expand slowly because the Indian market was not ready for sustainable cab-hailing.

“India’s GDP and disposable income is not really ready for cabs and until that we’re not going to focus on cabs,” said Mr Singla, whose Jugnoo counts Alibaba-backed PayTM among its investors. “Uber and Ola burn about $1 in every transaction — we can’t scale because it’s not profitable.”

But according to analysts, drivers could switch back to Uber and Ola if the new entrants wait too long before building up their user bases. “India is a market where customers look for the cheapest costs. If Baxi can reduce costs by 50 per cent then people will get attracted but if you just build the supply [of drivers] and not customers then it will not work,” said Jaspal Singh, partner at Valoriser Consultants.

Praful Shinde, leader of the Maharashtra Tourist Permit Union, which has partnered with Baxi Taxi, said that the new ventures had yet to make a dent: “Everyone is still driving [for] Uber and Ola because there is not enough work.”