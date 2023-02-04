After a week that’s seen mass strikes and a growing number of bullying allegations against his deputy Dominic Raab, we discuss how Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has fared during his first 100 days in office. Plus, we delve into the government’s approach to net zero and the pressure Sunak is under to ditch the ‘green crap’.

Presented by George Parker, with deputy political editor Jim Pickard, deputy opinion editor Miranda Green and columnists Robert Shrimsley and Stephen Bush. Produced by Anna Dedhar and Manuela Saragosa. The sound engineer was Breen Turner

Credits: Channel 4/BBC

