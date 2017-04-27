Investing in Uganda
Over the last several years, the government has prioritised spending on the right sectors to transform its rural economy into a prosperous middle income nation
Veteran leader’s decisions today will dictate whether citizens escape poverty
The country is the biggest recipient of fleeing migrants in Africa
Country’s reputation for corruption gives analysts reason for concern
Farming methods need upgrading to increase production
Competition from regional rivals has harmed the country’s ability to pull in funding
Government prioritises infrastructure upgrades over other spending needs
Lauded as the pearl of Africa, the country invests to compete with regional rivals
Partnership is a rare example of successful collaboration in the country
The head of the country’s biggest bank on improving growth