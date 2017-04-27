Investing in Uganda

The government is prioritising spending to transform its rural economy into a prosperous middle income nation

Uganda’s president faces jobs time ‘bomb’

Veteran leader’s decisions today will dictate whether citizens escape poverty

Uganda’s open refugee policy tested by civil war in South Sudan

The country is the biggest recipient of fleeing migrants in Africa

Uganda’s oil reserves bring promise of work and infrastructure

Country’s reputation for corruption gives analysts reason for concern

Uganda’s population growth puts spotlight on food

Farming methods need upgrading to increase production

Uganda’s corruption crackdown aimed at attracting investors

Competition from regional rivals has harmed the country’s ability to pull in funding

Ugandan economy blighted by poor energy supply

Government prioritises infrastructure upgrades over other spending needs

More from this Special Report

Uganda tries to make more of natural attractions

Lauded as the pearl of Africa, the country invests to compete with regional rivals

Private equity sparks revival at Ugandan utility Umeme

Partnership is a rare example of successful collaboration in the country

How to boost Uganda’s slowing economy

The head of the country’s biggest bank on improving growth