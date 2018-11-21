Britain and the EU last night made “good progress” towards agreeing the final element of Britain’s EU exit package, raising hopes of a smooth EU summit to endorse the Brexit deal on Sunday.

Theresa May and Jean-Claude Juncker, European Commission president, met on Wednesday evening and made significant headway in overcoming differences over a political declaration on future UK-EU relations.

After the two hours of talks in Brussels, Mrs May said both sides had given “sufficient direction” to negotiators to resolve the last remaining issues. Mrs May will then meet Mr Juncker on Saturday “to discuss how we can bring to a conclusion this process and bring it to a conclusion in the interests for all our people”.

A commission spokesperson said: “Very good progress was made in the meeting between President Juncker and Prime Minister Theresa May. Work is continuing.”

The carefully chosen language indicates that talks have reached a point where the EU side can begin consulting EU member states on the substance of the declaration, but are not yet ready to formally recommend the final text. The European Commission’s top officials will meet on Thursday morning to take stock of progress.

The meeting with Mr Juncker marks one of the last stages in almost two years of gruelling and complex negotiations over the terms of Britain’s exit and the outline of its future partnership with the EU. One EU diplomat said the Saturday meeting would have been unlikely to be scheduled at this point if a deal did not look likely.

Mrs May said she had had a “very good meeting”. “We have given direction to our negotiators this evening. The work on those issues will now start immediately,” she added. “I believe we have been able to given sufficient direction for them to be able to resolve those remaining issues.”

The final declaration on future relations, while non-binding, is crucial for Mrs May as she battles to convince a sceptical House of Commons to approve her deal. Before Sunday’s summit, any text must also win approval from EU member states, who have raised concerns on several areas.

Britain wants references in the text to an ambition to create “frictionless” trade after Brexit, while France and Germany have argued that Britain cannot enjoy the benefits of single market access without signing up to all its obligations.

Meanwhile Spain is warning that it could veto any Brexit package that includes Gibraltar in any future trade agreement, while France and other member states want fishing access to British coastal waters.

More than two years after Britain voted to leave the EU, the final 585-page “divorce” treaty and a short accompanying political statement on future relations is due to be signed off at an EU summit on Sunday.

EU27 leaders have made it clear they do not want the meeting to turn into a negotiation and want it wrapped up before lunchtime, no food has been ordered for a formal Sunday lunch.

EU leaders are haunted by the memory of the recent fractious Salzburg summit, where the debate veered away from the pre-planned script and ended up with Mrs May being humiliated.

Under the provisional schedule for Sunday’s meeting, the 27 remaining countries will meet in Brussels at 9.30am with Mrs May joining them at 11am. Closing press conferences would happen at noon.

Mrs May’s allies insist the prime minister is not looking for a dramatic showdown at the summit for domestic political reasons, but she would not agree to a deal until she was sure it was the best possible result for Britain.

“We have no desire for the summit to run long for optical reasons,” said one aide to the prime minister.

Mrs May has insisted that Britain is leaving the EU’s common fisheries policy and that Gibraltar is covered by the political declaration on the future EU-UK trading relationship, raising the prospect of tough final negotiations.

The prime minister is still facing strong criticism of her prospective deal from Tory MPs who claim she is betraying the true spirit of Brexit by leaving Britain closely tied to the EU.

Andrew Rosindell, one Tory backbencher, told Mrs May in the House of Commons she should “completely cut away the tentacles of the EU from our cherished island, once and for all”.

But a threatened leadership coup by Eurosceptic Conservative MPs has failed to materialise and her remodelled cabinet is holding together for now, following the resignation of two ministers last week.

However even if Mrs May manages to secure a Brexit deal in Brussels on Sunday, she faces a gruelling political battle to sell it to MPs, who are expected to vote on a motion to approve it next month.