We are pleased to reveal the winners of the FT North American Innovative Lawyer Awards 2019. They were announced at an event, pictured above, in Gotham Hall, New York, in association with research partner RSG Consulting.
Most innovative law firm in North America — overall
• Hogan Lovells (below)
Most innovative law firm in North America (Business of law)
• Latham & Watkins
Most innovative law firm in North America (Legal expertise)
• Dechert
Most innovative in-house legal team in North America
• General Motors
Most innovative in-house general counsel in North America
• Louise Pentland, PayPal
Legal innovator of the year
• Mark Barnes (below), Ropes & Gray
Legal intrapreneur of the year (Law firm)
• Meg Sullivan, Paul Hastings
Legal intrapreneur of the year (In-house)
• Justin Ergler, GlaxoSmithKline
Innovation in the rule of law and access to justice
• Arnold & Porter
Innovation in technology and data
• Littler Mendelson
• Juniper Networks (in-house)
Innovation in diversity and inclusion
• DLA Piper
Innovation in talent, strategy and changing behaviours
• McGuireWoods
• Slack Technologies (in-house)
Innovation in new business and service delivery models
• Reed Smith
• Microsoft (in-house)
Innovation in new products and services
• Norton Rose Fulbright
• Western Union (in-house)
Innovation in collaboration
• Hogan Lovells; Cognia Law; FTI
Consulting; and Elevate
Innovation in managing complexity and scale
• Kirkland & Ellis
• Qualcomm (in-house)
Innovation in enabling business growth and transformation
• Orrick
• General Motors (in-house)
Innovation in creating a new standard
• Walden, Macht & Haran
Innovation in accessing new markets and capital
• Dechert
• PayPal (in-house)
