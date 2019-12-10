Thank you for your help!

We are pleased to reveal the winners of the FT North American Innovative Lawyer Awards 2019. They were announced at an event, pictured above, in Gotham Hall, New York, in association with research partner RSG Consulting.

Most innovative law firm in North America — overall



• Hogan Lovells (below)

Most innovative law firm in North America (Business of law)



• Latham & Watkins

Most innovative law firm in North America (Legal expertise)



• Dechert

Most innovative in-house legal team in North America

• General Motors

Most innovative in-house general counsel in North America

• Louise Pentland, PayPal

Legal innovator of the year

• Mark Barnes (below), Ropes & Gray

Legal intrapreneur of the year (Law firm)

• Meg Sullivan, Paul Hastings

Legal intrapreneur of the year (In-house)

• Justin Ergler, GlaxoSmithKline

Innovation in the rule of law and access to justice

• Arnold & Porter

Innovation in technology and data

• Littler Mendelson

• Juniper Networks (in-house)

Innovation in diversity and inclusion

• DLA Piper



Innovation in talent, strategy and changing behaviours

• McGuireWoods

• Slack Technologies (in-house)

Innovation in new business and service delivery models

• Reed Smith

• Microsoft (in-house)

Innovation in new products and services

• Norton Rose Fulbright

• Western Union (in-house)

Innovation in collaboration

• Hogan Lovells; Cognia Law; FTI

Consulting; and Elevate

Innovation in managing complexity and scale

• Kirkland & Ellis

• Qualcomm (in-house)

Innovation in enabling business growth and transformation

• Orrick

• General Motors (in-house)

Innovation in creating a new standard

• Walden, Macht & Haran



Innovation in accessing new markets and capital

• Dechert

• PayPal (in-house)