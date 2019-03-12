Investors have slashed their holdings of technology stocks to the lowest level in three years, in a sign that the sector that has driven major gains over the past decade has fallen out of favour.

The weighting of tech shares in US active equity managers’ portfolios this month hit its lowest level since May 2016, according to a Bank of America Merrill Lynch analysis of mutual fund holdings.

A year ago, technology was the most crowded sector among active managers that invest in large US companies. Now it ranks fourth, according to Savita Subramanian, equity and quantitative strategist at BofA.

Ms Subramanian noted that a big driver of this decline had been the software industry, where managers’ relative weight fell to its lowest level since May 2016. Companies that produce communications equipment had also suffered, she said, with the weighting in portfolios hitting the lowest level since the bank began monitoring positions 11 years ago.

The shifts represent a fading of investors’ interest in the tech sector after years of outsized market gains that propelled a 10-year bull run in US equities. Companies in the S&P 500 index of technology stocks have delivered gains about 55 per cent greater than the broader market over that period.

In the first half of 2018 alone, tech stocks accounted for 98 per cent of the S&P 500’s returns, according to BofA research. But since then, unease over US growth, unresolved trade tensions with China and the spectre of heightened regulation has weighed on the sector.

“What happened in 2018 was the market had a knee-jerk reaction in terms of growth — I think the [reduction of technology in investor portfolios] is a function of that,” said Anik Sen, global head of equities for PineBridge Investments in New York.

Shares in Apple, the iPhone maker, are more than a fifth lower than a high-water mark set in October, having failed to bounce back from a shocking revenue update in January. China is a vital manufacturing base for the company and, increasingly, an important market for its smartphones.

Yana Barton, a portfolio manager with Eaton Vance, has cut her exposure to Apple but believes there are attractive niches within the technology sector.

“For Apple, we’re out of that stock. There wasn’t enough of a story to invest in,” she said. “We have tilted technology holdings toward software companies.”

Shares in Facebook have also suffered recently. The stock has fallen about 20 per cent from a peak in July last year, dragged down by the potential for tougher regulation after a series of scandals, including the social network sharing user data with Cambridge Analytica.

Elizabeth Warren, the Democratic senator for Massachusetts, has called for tighter rules governing tech companies as a major part of her presidential platform in 2020. Last week she published a Medium post saying her administration would break up Amazon, Google and Facebook in an effort to promote competition in the sector.

For now, though, Mr Sen said the scale of larger tech companies should allow them to outperform smaller rivals.

“Those bigger companies have enormous cash flows and have the ability to acquire. That gap will become broader,” he said.