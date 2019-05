Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

An alliance of pro-EU parties largely held their ground in Sunday’s European elections, Fiat Chrysler and Renault are in talks that could extend to a full merger, and the most valuable unicorn in the world, ByteDance, wants to make smartphones. Plus, the FT’s Brazil correspondent Andres Schipani tells how the country has changed since Jair Bolsonaro became president.