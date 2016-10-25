Renewable energy overtakes coal, China web privacy, bad hair day

Sign up to receive FirstFT by email here

Renewables have overtaken coal as the world’s largest source of power capacity, and the sector is growing far faster than anyone thought, according to the International Energy Agency. Half a million solar panels were installed every day last year and in countries such as China, two wind turbines went up every hour.

The IEA says renewables growth has been powered by dramatic falls in the cost of solar and onshore wind power. But the agency also cautions that further growth still depends heavily on government policies. (FT)

In the news

Pakistan police academy attack leaves scores dead At least 59 people were killed and 117 injured in a late night attack by as many as six gunmen on a police training academy in the Pakistani city of Quetta, officials said on Tuesday. Most of the dead were young police cadets. No group immediately claimed responsibility for the assault but phone calls intercepted while it was under way suggested the gunmen belonged to an offshoot of Lashkar-e-Jhangvi, a militant Sunni Muslim group with a long history of anti-Shia violence. (NPR, FT)

Chinese internet groups’ deal to share data with Beijing raises privacy fears Alibaba, Tencent, JD.com, 58.com, Didi Chuxing and Baidu have all agreed to support the initiative, which aims to eliminate fake online reviews. However, privacy advocates fear the so-called social credit system is actually designed for mass surveillance. (FT)

Draghi hits back at critics of QE and negative rates The president of the European Central Bank defended its policies aimed at lifting the eurozone economic recovery, saying its actions had not widened the gap between rich and poor as critics suggest. (FT)

Hillary Clinton is matching Barack Obama with young voters The democratic candidate for US president has reversed her early struggles with youth voters and is now on track to do about as well as her predecessor did in 2012, a result that seemed inconceivable just a few weeks ago. (Vox)

Heathrow secures government backing for third runway The west London airport plans to expand its capacity after more than a decade of delays and indecision, seeing off competition from Gatwick and a rival Heathrow Hub proposal. It could be years, however, until another runway is built. (FT, BBC)

Abe to welcome 15 leaders in autumn diplomacy blitz Japan is going on a diplomacy spree this autumn under three main themes — new leaders, China and the US presidential election. (NAR)

It's a big day for

GlaxoSmithKline The pharmaceutical group, which is undergoing some management changes, will release its third-quarter results on Wednesday with analysts expecting some lift from the weakness in the pound. It will be another yardstick for measuring the health in the company before its new chief executive takes over. (Telegraph, FT)

Trade figures The US Department of Commerce will release its latest report showing the demand for US exports and how much US consumers are spending on imported goods. In the previous month’s report, the goods and services deficit grew $1.2bn to $40.7bn. (WSJ)

Food for thought

Image recognition start-up prepares to battle tech giants Clarifai raises $30m to develop technology that identifies subjects in pictures, taking on Google, Facebook and Baidu in a key part of the artificial intelligence market. (FT)

DNA: the future of data storage? How a synthetic version of our genetic code could become the world’s most efficient hard drive. (WSJ)

Sluggish global trade growth is here to stay Political obstacles to big new liberalising trade agreements have risen higher, whether its within the World Trade Organisation or plurilateral deals such as TPP or TTIP, writes Martin Wolf. (FT)

Bad hair day Tennis player Svetlana Kuznetsova cut off her own plait with a pair of scissors before saving match point and going on to defeat the defending champion Agnieszka Radwanska at the WTA finals in Singapore. (Telegraph, Guardian)

Women hit the bottle as much as men Academics have found that women now drink as much alcohol as men, even though women’s bodies are less equipped to deal with it. Researchers looked at the consumption habits of 4m people over a century. (NYT)

Illinois: Democrats’s path to Senate control The Democratic party needs to win at least four of the 24 Republican-held seats up for re-election to win back the majority in the Senate. Victory in Illinois, a historically blue state, is one of the party’s better prospects. (FT)

Video of the day

Kozlowski: the CEO who went to jail Andrew Hill, FT management editor, interviews former chief executive of Tyco, Dennis Kozlowski, about coping with the stress of running a large conglomerate, going to jail and returning to life on the outside. (FT)