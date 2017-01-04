Fed minutes; UK’s new EU ambassador; the man who dressed up as a zebra

Sign up to receive FirstFT by email here

The US central bank may be forced to raise rates higher than expected if the Republican-controlled Congress and president-elect Donald Trump pursue the “expansionary” fiscal policy they’ve pledged, which includes tax cuts and greater spending, many officials of the Federal Reserve said. However, policymakers also stressed it was too soon to jump to firm conclusions about what future fiscal policy would look like, according to the minutes of the Fed’s final 2016 policy meeting, which came out on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, both President Barack Obama and vice president-elect Mike Pence arrived on Capitol Hill to shore up support for their opposing views on what should be done about Obamacare. Republicans are seeking to repeal Mr Obama’s signature healthcare law, but want to avoid a backlash if they are unable to successfully replace the legislation that gave health insurance to 20m previously uninsured Americans. (FT)

In the news

SEC head named Emphasising his plans to cut US regulations and spur job growth, Donald Trump nominated Wall Street lawyer Jay Clayton to serve as the next head of the Securities and Exchange Commission. Meanwhile, Rex Tillerson, Mr Trump’s nominee for secretary of state, will receive a $180m payout to sever ties to ExxonMobil if his selection is confirmed. The pay deal, in which Exxon’s chairman and chief executive will relinquish all his shares in the company, is intended to allay concerns Mr Tillerson would have an incentive to favour the company’s interests while serving as the most senior US diplomat. (FT)

UK’s new man in Brussels Theresa May has moved swiftly to end an escalating row with Britain’s top civil servants by appointing career diplomat Sir Tim Barrow as the country’s ambassador to the EU, replacing Sir Ivan Rogers who quit on Tuesday amid claims Mrs May’s aides did not like the advice he was giving on Brexit. (FT)

Trump plans to overhaul top spy agency As the president-elect continues his criticism of US intelligence on Russia, his advisers are reportedly working on a plan to restructure and cut back the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, as well as a possible restructure of the Central Intelligence Agency. (WSJ, FT)

Apple removes NYT app in China Apple has removed the New York Times app from its app store in China at the request of mainland authorities, furthering a clampdown on foreign media outlets that has worsened since President Xi Jinping came to power. (FT)

Should Europe raise rates? Annual eurozone inflation increased to its highest level since 2013, leading Berlin to call for the European Central Bank to raise rates. But market analysts say the eurozone economy is still weak and the bank should continue its plans to buy bonds this year under its quantitative easing programme. (FT)

Turkish attacker identified Turkey has identified the gunman who killed 39 people at an Istanbul nightclub, according to the country’s foreign minister. Officials stopped short of naming him but said the attack in the early hours of New Year’s day was staged by “professionals”. (Al Jazeera, FT)

It’s a big day for

Cyber security US senator John McCain’s Senate Armed Services Committee will hold its first hearing on foreign cyber threats, and in particular whether Russia hacked Democrats’ emails during the presidential election. (FT)

Food for thought

Chinese regulations Chinese people will no longer be able to take out insurance against acne, sleep deprivation or smog after regulators banned insurance deemed “attention-grabbing” or “exotic”. Another new regulation in a Henan province county will restrict extravagant spending on wedding gifts. (FT)

Eliminating Aids Activists and doctors wonder whether greater use of preventative drugs could spell the end of Aids. But with more than 36m people in the world living with HIV today, there remains a long road ahead before the disease is eradicated. (FT)

Cyberwar for sale Many office workers send more than 100 emails a day, but, as seen on the US presidential campaign trail, hackers can weaponise this important tool. Private companies who sell digital surveillance software — “the evilest technology on earth”, as one CEO put it — have long kept mum about their practices, but one company was recently hacked, giving insight into the global industry of email surveillance. (NYT)

Kicking the work email habit And if hacks weren’t enough of a reason, John Gapper says it’s time to collectively kick this e-addiction, pointing to a French law that came into force this week with the intention of giving employees the “right to disconnect” by making large companies negotiate with their staff times when they are not expected to pick up their smartphones and answer messages. (FT)

Stripes are in Why do zebras look the way they do? To find out, wildlife biologist Tim Caro took to dressing up as one to find out what benefits the black and white pattern offers the animals. (Washington Post)

No elites here The word “elite” has become one of the most effective partisan political stereotypes of our age. What started out as an aspirational concept was transformed thanks to a conservative movement to redefine the term away from class and towards culture. (NYT)

Video of the day

Mexican stand-off Mexico’s car industry is under pressure from Donald Trump’s anti-free trade stance, while Japanese companies are also wondering how the president-elect’s policies will affect their business there. (FT, NAR)