Lebara has until the end of April to present audited accounts to stave off default on €350m of bonds, after the provider of pre-paid phone cards to immigrants across Europe this month corrected a set of unaudited financial statements.

The correction is the second in as many months by the telecoms company, which in February sparked alarm among its bondholders by presenting unaudited quarterly numbers for one of its subsidiaries rather than full financial information for the group.

Vieo, Lebara’s Dutch parent company, said it was a “genuine mistake,” but the error threatened to breach the terms of the bond and, along with the disclosure that Lebara’s chief financial officer had quit, sent the debt plummeting in value.

The Norwegian-law bond was sold last year to mainly Scandinavian investors to fund the acquisition of Lebara by a Swiss “family office” called Palmarium, which assumed control in September and has drawn scrutiny from investors due to its lack of record in the private equity space.

Lebara’s parent company last week met a first deadline of April 3 to avoid a technical default by filing the full, unaudited financials that it failed to do in February. But the filings contained inconsistencies. The company replaced these financials with corrected numbers on April 4, which deleted the erroneous full-year column from the cash flow statement.

“While this may represent another ‘genuine mistake’ by the company it does not help sentiment towards the name and provide confidence in the reporting,” noted Arndt Muthreich, a credit analyst at Stifel Nicolaus.

The financial statements also use the “IFRS book value” of the company’s debt for its covenant compliance calculations. Several analysts and investors said they had never seen this measure used for covenant calculations in mainstream bond markets. If the face value of the debt had been used, Lebara would have breached its leverage covenant. The company maintains that using the book value of the bond is in accordance with IFRS reporting standards and the bond’s terms.

Lebara’s bond price has fallen by 5 percentage points since the initial incorrect numbers were published, according to Tradeweb data, trading at less than 68 cents on the euro.

Under the terms of Lebara’s bond its parent company has to file audited financial statements 120 days after the end of its financial year, which takes it through to the end of April. Last week’s financials list KPMG as Vieo’s auditor. KPMG International declined to comment.

“A genuine mistake was made in the information that was published, but this has already been rectified,” Graeme Oxby, Lebara’s chief executive, told the Financial Times. “As you would expect, we take our disclosure and other regulatory requirements extremely seriously.”

The recent mistakes have led bond investors to scrutinise Lebara’s new owner Palmarium. The little-known Swiss family office charged the company an £800,000 management fee in the fourth quarter, according to the financial statements posted last week.

These statements warn that “operational constraints, including lack of sufficient closing procedures” mean that the new management determined that financial information from when Palmarium took over Lebara on September 15 “would not form a reliable basis as an opening balance sheet”.

As a result, the company had to close the books on September 30 and then use a “pro forma income statement” for the previous 15 days. This means that Vieo could recognise additional assets or liabilities this year if “new information is obtained about facts and circumstances” around the company’s finances when Palmarium took over.

The apparent lack of clarity on the balance sheet contrasts with a presentation Palmarium gave to bond investors last year, which that said the Swiss firm carried out “18 months of rigorous due diligence” on Lebara, which included creating a “propriety 30,000+ Page Data Room”.

Palmarium’s website lists two offices in Switzerland, another in Luxembourg and a fourth in Miami, Florida.

Palmarium is headed by two principals — Raphael Auerbach, 31, and Suzanei Archer, 64 — who are two of the four members of the supervisory board of Vieo. The pair are in a personal relationship, according to people who have met Palmarium. Palmarium’s North American chief executive is Ms Archer’s son.

Ms Archer was formerly a real estate agent in Miami, Florida before she renounced her US citizenship and moved to Switzerland. A company called “Palmare Private Brokerage” is registered to the same Miami office as Palmarium. Its corporate website explains that it is a “full service real estate company” and a “member of the Palmarium group”.

Several bond investors said they could not form a judgment on the state of Lebara’s finances under its new owners until the audited accounts were released.

“Some of the accounting seems totally bizarre, but there’s no point spending time poking holes in it until we see audited financials,” said one fund manager. “We can’t use any of the numbers, until they come from KPMG.”

With additional reporting by Jemima Kelly