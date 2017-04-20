Nestlé hints it might follow Unilever in targeting profits

Switzerland’s Nestlé has signalled it could follow Unilever in taking action to boost profitability as the world’s largest food and drinks company also reacts to pressures unleashed by Kraft Heinz’s failed $143bn takeover approach this year for its Anglo-Dutch rival.

Mark Schneider, who took over as Nestlé chief executive in January, said investors expected “improved” combinations of profit margins and sales growth. “We got the message,” he told analysts during a conference call on Thursday to discuss first-quarter results. “We’re certainly determined to move in that direction.”

His comments marked a recognition by Nestlé that it could no longer rely solely on its traditional model focused on powering sales growth — even if its size has so far acted as a defence against possible takeover attempts.

Unilever unveiled measures to boost returns after in February successfully rejecting an approach by Kraft Heinz, backed by Warren Buffett and 3G Capital, the private equity group co-founded by three Brazilian billionaires.

The Unilever overhaul included a target of increasing operating profit margins to 20 per cent by 2020 — and Mr Schneider’s comments fuelled speculation Nestlé could later this year also unveil profit margin expansion targets. “I’m sure it will come — it’s just a matter of when,” said Jon Cox, analyst at Kepler Cheuvreux. “Kraft and 3G have really put the cat among the pigeons among consumer staples in Europe.”

Mr Schneider said, however, it was too early for him to add to the sales targets he announced in February, although he acknowledged the first months of 2017 had seen “a significant amount of change” in the European consumer goods industry.

The traditional “Nestlé model”, which relied on leveraging the group’s size, has become harder to sustain in an era of deflation and economic turbulence, and as consumers switch from processed foods to healthier alternatives.

Mr Schneider, who joined Nestlé from healthcare group Fresenius, had previously indicated that organic growth would be the yardstick against which his leadership would be judged.

Business history showed that “sooner or later, the guys that persistently expanded the business came out ahead”, he told the Financial Times in February. “The guys that go for the slash and burn model, sooner or later they have to walk.”

Nestlé reported organic, or “like-for-like”, sales growth had slowed to 2.3 per cent in the first three months of this year. Although higher than analysts expected, that compared with 3.9 per cent in the same period a year before and came from price rises as well as volume increases.

Analysts at Bernstein said it was Nestlé’s weakest quarter of growth this century.

The Swiss group blamed the slowdown partly on calendar effects such as the late Easter, which particularly affected confectionery sales, and the fact 2016 was a leap year with an extra day. The fastest growth was in Asian markets, which reported organic growth of 4.5 per cent. The weakest growth was in the Americas region, which saw just a 0.4 per cent rise.

In February, Nestlé said it expected organic growth of between 2 per cent and 4 per cent this year and set a longer term target of “mid-single digit organic growth” by 2020, as well as “significant structural cost savings”.