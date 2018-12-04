Mark Carney has defended the Bank of England’s analysis of Brexit’s economic impact, telling a parliamentary committee that it had held back the details of its dire no-deal scenario for as long as possible rather than employing scare tactics.

The BoE has been accused of putting forward “highly speculative” and “extreme” scenarios in order to help the government win support for its Brexit deal, laying out a scenario in which a disorderly exit from the EU could trigger the worst recession since the second world war.

Mr Carney, the BoE governor, said it was “entirely unfair” to criticise the BoE for publishing material directly relevant to its responsibilities, since the Financial Policy Committee “by design will look at a set of worst case assumptions” to ensure banks could weather any turbulence.

Moreover, the FPC’s minutes showed that the committee had been discussing hard Brexit scenarios, and banks’ resilience to “a highly unlikely but worst case” set of events, throughout the two year period since the referendum, he said.

“We have not volunteered this worst-case scenario; we have held it back,” he told the committee.

BoE officials also underlined their concerns at the implications for the UK’s financial sector if parliament rejected the government’s Brexit deal and sought to negotiate a Norway-style relationship instead.

“I think our financial sector is about 20 times bigger than Norway’s. It is much more connected internationally,” said Jon Cunliffe, the BoE’s deputy governor responsible for financial stability. Being bound by EU rules, without the ability to vote on them, would be “quite uncomfortable”.