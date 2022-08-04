Jump to comments sectionPrint this page

Sergio Jaramillo was one of the architects behind Colombia’s landmark peace deal with Marxist guerrilla group Farc. Now, as a senior adviser at the European Institute of Peace, he explains if and how Ukraine and Russia could ever arrive at a ceasefire or peace negotiation. John Paul Rathbone, security and defence correspondent for the Financial Times, talks to Jaramillo about how negotiations are as important a part of military strategy as fighting on the battlefield, and what Europe should do to support Ukraine.

Presented by John Paul Rathbone. Produced by Fiona Symon and Persis Love. Sound design by Breen Turner

Clips: BBC, MSNBC, Associated Press

