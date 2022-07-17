Politics class: Abortion law: Roe vs Wade and the US constitution
Specification:
Edexcel Component 3, Section 4: US Supreme Court and civil rights
AQA Component 3.2, Section 3.2.1.4: the judicial branch of government
Click to watch the video below and then answer the questions:
Background: what you need to know
The starting point for this week’s discussion is a 14-minute video by British constitutional lawyer David Allen Green about the background to the controversial US Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v Wade. The author explains what a constitutional right is and examines how the Court came to reverse a right which was apparently securely established for almost half a century.
There is interesting material here for the study of both the Constitution and the Court. The article also touches on the concept of federalism with a look at how states are now set to make their own decisions on the legal status of abortion.
Question in the style of Edexcel Politics Paper 3
Evaluate the view that the Supreme Court is ineffective in protecting constitutional rights.
You must consider this view and the alternative to this view in a balanced way. [30 marks]
Question in the style of AQA Politics Paper 1
‘The US Supreme Court does not protect constitutional rights effectively.’ Analyse and evaluate this statement. [25 marks]
TIP: Abortion rights have understandably been a focus of debate in recent weeks, but a successful answer to either question should look at other constitutional rights, such as the second amendment right to bear arms.
Graham Goodlad, St John’s College
