Specification:

Edexcel Component 3, Section 4: US Supreme Court and civil rights

AQA Component 3.2, Section 3.2.1.4: the judicial branch of government

Abortion law: Roe vs Wade and the US constitution

Background: what you need to know

The starting point for this week’s discussion is a 14-minute video by British constitutional lawyer David Allen Green about the background to the controversial US Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v Wade. The author explains what a constitutional right is and examines how the Court came to reverse a right which was apparently securely established for almost half a century.

There is interesting material here for the study of both the Constitution and the Court. The article also touches on the concept of federalism with a look at how states are now set to make their own decisions on the legal status of abortion.

Question in the style of Edexcel Politics Paper 3

Evaluate the view that the Supreme Court is ineffective in protecting constitutional rights. You must consider this view and the alternative to this view in a balanced way. [30 marks]

Question in the style of AQA Politics Paper 1

‘The US Supreme Court does not protect constitutional rights effectively.’ Analyse and evaluate this statement. [25 marks]

TIP: Abortion rights have understandably been a focus of debate in recent weeks, but a successful answer to either question should look at other constitutional rights, such as the second amendment right to bear arms.

Graham Goodlad, St John’s College