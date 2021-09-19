Sign up to myFT Daily Digest to be the first to know about FT Secondary Schools news.

Specification:

Global migration

Click to view the graphic in the article below and then answer the questions:

The Turkish wall built to keep out refugees from Afghanistan

Why is Turkey home to the world’s largest refugee population?

Outline the EU’s involvement with Turkey’s policies on migration.

Discuss how the Turkish government’s attitude to asylum seekers has changed over time.

Alasdair Monteith, Gordonstoun