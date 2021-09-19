Jump to comments sectionPrint this page

This article picked by a teacher with suggested questions is part of the Financial Times free schools access programme. Details/registration here.

Specification: 

  • Global migration

Click to view the graphic in the article below and then answer the questions:

The Turkish wall built to keep out refugees from Afghanistan

  • Why is Turkey home to the world’s largest refugee population?

  • Outline the EU’s involvement with Turkey’s policies on migration.

  • Discuss how the Turkish government’s attitude to asylum seekers has changed over time.

Alasdair Monteith, Gordonstoun

Get alerts on FT Secondary Schools when a new story is published

Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Reuse this content (opens in new window) CommentsJump to comments section

Follow the topics in this article