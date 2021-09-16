Partnership looks to strengthen the allies’ ability to counter Beijing in the South China Sea

Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

Read a transcript of this episode on FT.com

https://www.ft.com/content/91b4abd2-1ef7-4069-ac25-a4759a2ddfb8





Washington has launched a security partnership with London and Canberra which will support Australia’s plan to build a fleet of nuclear-powered submarines and strengthen the allies’ ability to counter China, and Canada holds an election next week with prime minister Justin Trudeau facing unexpected competition, and Amazon plans to become just as ubiquitous in healthcare as it is in other markets by producing the tools and platforms to underpin an industry on the cusp of dramatic modernisation.





US builds bulwark against China with UK-Australia security pact

https://www.ft.com/content/565160c7-b5e0-4750-858a-37224bf3db0c





The Rachman Review: Is Trudeau’s popularity wearing thin?

https://www.ft.com/rachman-review





The next Big Tech battle: Amazon’s bet on healthcare begins to take shape

https://www.ft.com/content/fa7ff4c3-4694-4409-9ca6-bfadf3a53a62





Didi loses 30% of daily users after Beijing crackdown following IPO

https://www.ft.com/content/13a768b0-1000-4cad-8a03-36a1e66f460b





The FT News Briefing is produced by Fiona Symon and Marc Filippino. The show’s editor is Jess Smith. Additional help by Gavin Kallmann, Michael Bruning, and Persis Love. The show’s theme song is by Metaphor Music. The FT’s global head of audio is Cheryl Brumley.

See acast.com/privacy for privacy and opt-out information.

Transcripts are not currently available for all podcasts, view our accessibility guide.