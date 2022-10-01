Writer Jamaica Kincaid is one of the best known writers on race and colonialism in the US. Her writing is biting and fearless, and she’s been a keen observer of her native Antigua and the US since publishing her first essay in 1973. This week she joins Lilah together with the FT’s Enuma Okoro in a recording made at the recent FT Weekend Festival in London. Then we share some conversations we had in person with listeners during the festival.

Here's the link to leave us a message for our listener callout: https://sayhi.chat/6gci2

We're challenging you to challenge us with a topic that most people would think is boring, and that you want us to make interesting on the podcast!

Links and mentions from the episode:

– Full recording of the conversation with Jamaica and Enuma: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LOB10hGIhwM&t=2s

-Jamaica’s classic book A Small Place about Antigua: https://tinyurl.com/mshm32ha

-A great recent essay by Jamaica Kincaid on gardening: https://www.newyorker.com/magazine/2020/09/07/the-disturbances-of-the-garden

-Enuma’s essay on pleasure: https://tinyurl.com/59eda3vm

-And another on how our spaces shape us: https://tinyurl.com/ycxt2uv4

