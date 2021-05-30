A Saturday morning rite of passage for American high schoolers is on its last legs. For decades, students applying to university have taken the SAT, formerly known as the scholastic aptitude test, one weekend in their junior year. But the pandemic forced most universities to render the SAT optional. The highly regarded University of California system has since said that it will no longer consider standardised test scores when making admission selections.

Standardised tests have long been criticised for cultural bias and the ability of wealthy families to game the system and snag places in elite institutions. Yet there is little sense of what a replacement system should look like. A ragtag collection of tests that differ from state to state would hardly be a better option.

More than 2m students in the high school class of 2020 took the SAT. The College Board has tried to adjust the exam to keep up with the latest thinking in assessing student knowledge and ability. Most recently, it dropped a previously required essay as well as SAT “subject tests”, which some colleges required to show mastery in specific areas.

However, data show that children with wealthy or well-educated parents consistently receive some of the highest SAT scores. Paying to take the test multiple times and receiving extra academic help improve their chances.

One solution is to do away with testing altogether. But the 2018 admissions scandal that rocked top American colleges revealed the way in which some wealthy parents were able to already abuse the admissions system. There is a chance that without SATs and other objective data points, privileged families may be able to further manipulate an already opaque process. A recent study by the National Bureau of Economic Research showed that attending an elite college can radically raise the trajectory of the disadvantaged. Yet the numbers of such students who receive that opportunity remains muted.

A common form of measurement is useful. Still, there is pressure to do away with exams. America’s gatekeeper institutions do not reflect those governed. But this is the result of inequalities in the US education system as much as a function of the tests used to measure ability. There is no easy answer on a multiple choice test that can provide a solution to that.