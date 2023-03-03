Fashion florals can still be groundbreaking
We’ll send you a myFT Daily Digest email rounding up the latest Fashion news every morning.
Of all fashion’s great muses, none has been as inspiring – or as time-honoured – as the flower: the botanical world has long been fertile ground for creativity.
This season, designers put a fresh spin on spring’s favourite trend. The famously green-fingered Dries Van Noten presented a kaleidoscope of rainbow-coloured ruffled dresses, crinkled shirts and power suiting adorned with painterly petals; Dior paid tribute to its founder’s love of blooms with crinoline skirts and printed bralettes inspired by Catherine de’ Medici; London design duo KNWLS offered a grungy take with second-skin floral leggings and tops in earthy tones; and at Loewe, Jonathan Anderson adorned dresses with anthuriums. For a sensuous, party-ready take on the trend, look to contemporary Parisian label Coperni, whose twisted cut-out mini dress, festooned with electric-blue buds, can be paired with razor-sharp pointed-toe pumps for extra bite. Despite the famously withering put-down uttered by Miranda Priestly, florals can indeed be ground-breaking: just take your pick.
Model, Yaniris Silverio at IMG. Casting, Shawn Dezan at Home. Hair, Nicolas Philippon at Artlist. Make-up, Nolwenn Quintin at Walter Schupfer. Photographer’s assistant, Maëlle Joigne. Stylist’s assistants, Amélie Richart and Jules Allégret. Production, Vidhya Rassou at Kitten
Comments