Of all fashion’s great muses, none has been as inspiring – or as time-honoured – as the flower: the botanical world has long been fertile ground for creativity.

This season, designers put a fresh spin on spring’s favourite trend. The famously green-fingered Dries Van Noten presented a kaleidoscope of rainbow-coloured ruffled dresses, crinkled shirts and power suiting adorned with painterly petals; Dior paid tribute to its founder’s love of blooms with crinoline skirts and printed bralettes inspired by Catherine de’ Medici; London design duo KNWLS offered a grungy take with second-skin floral leggings and tops in earthy tones; and at Loewe, Jonathan Anderson adorned dresses with anthuriums. For a sensuous, party-ready take on the trend, look to contemporary Parisian label Coperni, whose twisted cut-out mini dress, festooned with electric-blue buds, can be paired with razor-sharp pointed-toe pumps for extra bite. Despite the famously withering put-down uttered by Miranda Priestly, florals can indeed be ground-breaking: just take your pick.

Coperni jersey dress, €390. Versace leather shoes, €850. Sunnei brass Garland earrings, €350 © Priscillia Saada

Dries Van Noten silk-mix dress, £955. KNWLS Lycra flower-print leggings, £325. Bottega Veneta leather shoes, POA. Ottolinger metal hoop earrings, €139 © Priscillia Saada

Dior cotton muslin bra, £1,500, matching shorts, £1,200, and muslin skirt, £4,900. Bottega Veneta gold-plated sterling-silver earrings, POA © Priscillia Saada

KNWLS cotton corset, £730. Akris lace gown, £3,990 © Priscillia Saada

Dries Van Noten viscose shirt, £625. Giorgio Armani embroidered tulle skirt, €7,900. Manolo Blahnik patent-leather Houramu shoes, €725. Sunnei brass Azure earrings, €295 © Priscillia Saada

Loewe silk Anthurium dress, POA. Sisi Joía silver and glass Gota Maxi earrings, €65 © Priscillia Saada

