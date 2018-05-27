A lightning strike at Stansted airport forced the cancellation of flights and left angry passengers in limbo on Sunday.

The airport said in a tweet at 9am on Sunday morning: “Due to an earlier lightning strike, the aircraft fuelling system was unavailable for a period this morning. Engineers have been on site and have now restored the system, however flights may still be subject to diversion, delay or cancellation.”

At noon, Ryanair — the airport’s biggest operator — had cancelled 23 flights and another airline Jet 2 had cancelled three. Later in the day EasyJet had cancelled one flight because the delays meant its crew were out of shift. Other flights were taking off with three- or four-hour delays.

Lauren Tuxford, a history teacher from Milton Keynes, tweeted that the experience had been a “shocker from Ryanair and Stansted”. Ms Tuxford told the Financial Times that she and her father were hoping to fly to Krakow to visit the Auschwitz concentration camp but Ryanair’s mobile app said they could not rebook their flight until Wednesday.

John Grant, partner at consultancy Midas Aviation, said he expected problems to continue for a few days because of “knock-on delays, with crew rosters impacted”. He added that this did not reflect on Ryanair in particular but such circumstances would have affected any airline.

Airlines have to pay passengers compensation for delayed or cancelled flights under EU regulation 261. Ryanair said: “All affected customers are being contacted and advised of their options of a full refund, a free transfer on to the next available flight or a free transfer on to an alternative routing.”

Ryanair last faced mass disruption — on a much larger scale — in September when it cancelled as many as 2,100 flights because it had “messed up the allocation of annual leave to pilots”, according to chief executive Michael O’Leary. The cancellations affected 315,000 people.

It then cancelled flights for 400,000 people later in the month.

In its recent full-year results, Ryanair warned that the cancellations had cost it €25m because of EU261. It said that sum, added to rising staff costs, had increased ex-fuel unit costs by 3 per cent.

Jet2 did not respond to a request for comment.