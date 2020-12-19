School pupils around the world are invited to write an essay of up to 500 words on how to help children learn, in a joint competition with the World Bank.

The Financial Times’ free schools access programme is seeking ideas from students on how to improve education and tackle “learning loss” after months of disruption caused by coronavirus.

We are interested in how to address low levels of basic reading and maths in many countries, how to motivate pupils to stay in school and study to achieve their potential, and how to engage teachers, technology and policymakers.

The best contribution will be published by the FT and the World Bank. The judges will look for the most inventive ideas, high quality writing and innovative solutions to improve learning for the next generation.

Anyone enrolled around the world in secondary education aged 16-19 years old is invited to answer. Optional supporting materials may include videos, photos and charts.

Applicants are encouraged to get their schools to sign up for the FT’s free schools access programme, and may draw inspiration from different sources such as articles in the FT and the World Bank’s recent reports Realising the Future of Learning and Reimagining Human Connections.

Click here for more details on the competition and the entry form.