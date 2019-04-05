Talks between Prime Minister Theresa May and Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn have slowed ahead of a crucial European Union summit, a federal judge says the Securities and Exchange Commission and Elon Musk, Tesla chief executive, must resolve a Twitter dispute outside of court and the price of oil tops $70 a barrel for the first time since November. Plus, the FT’s James Politi tells us why the US and China have pushed back the timing of a possible trade deal.
