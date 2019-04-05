A rundown of the most important global business stories you need to know for the coming day, from the newsroom of the Financial Times. Available every weekday morning.

Talks between Prime Minister Theresa May and Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn have slowed ahead of a crucial European Union summit, a federal judge says the Securities and Exchange Commission and Elon Musk, Tesla chief executive, must resolve a Twitter dispute outside of court and the price of oil tops $70 a barrel for the first time since November. Plus, the FT’s James Politi tells us why the US and China have pushed back the timing of a possible trade deal.


