An international study linking the use of strong cannabis to psychotic illnesses such as schizophrenia has raised concerns about moves in the US and elsewhere to decriminalise the drug. Katie Martin discusses the findings with Clive Cookson, FT science editor, and psychiatrist Robin Murray. Read Clive's article here. Read the research paper here


Contributors: Suzanne Blumsom, executive editor, Katie Martin, capital markets editor, Clive Cookson, science editor, and Robin Murray, professor of psychiatric research at Kings College in London. Producer: Fiona Symon


