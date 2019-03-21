Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

An international study linking the use of strong cannabis to psychotic illnesses such as schizophrenia has raised concerns about moves in the US and elsewhere to decriminalise the drug. Katie Martin discusses the findings with Clive Cookson, FT science editor, and psychiatrist Robin Murray. Read Clive's article here. Read the research paper here





Contributors: Suzanne Blumsom, executive editor, Katie Martin, capital markets editor, Clive Cookson, science editor, and Robin Murray, professor of psychiatric research at Kings College in London. Producer: Fiona Symon



