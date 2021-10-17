FT Executive MBA ranking 2021 — top 100 Miami Herbert Business School Find out which schools are in our ranking of EMBA degrees. Learn how the table was compiled.

The FT rankings team delved into the 2021 executive MBA data, exploring alumni motivations for doing an EMBA and what they believe business schools teach best.

They also looked at the profile of participants, who are becoming younger, more entrepreneurial and less overwhelmingly male.

Finally they assessed the impact of sponsorship on seniority and salaries three years later.

Alumni say business schools are delivering well on corporate strategy, finance and general management in their EMBAs. But they could perform better in ecommerce and IT.

The main reasons to start an EMBA are management development and networking. Work overseas and starting their own business were cited less frequently by alumni.

The participation of women is increasing over time — not only as students but also as members of faculty and company boards.

The highest average seniority score is 44, for a partner/vice-president of a company with 500-4,999 employees. The lowest average seniority score is 19, which corresponds to a senior manager of a business with 500-4,999 people.

Alumni whose EMBAs were not funded were less likely to earn above the average base salary. Salaries in US$, adjusted for purchasing power parity.

The proportion of EMBA alumni this year who are US or Canadian citizens is 22 per cent, a five percentage point fall compared with 2017-2020. The other key shift is a four-point rise in the proportion of citizens of Asia-Pacific countries, from 27 to 31 per cent.