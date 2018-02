Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

Barclays Bank has been charged a second time by UK authorities over its 2008 emergency fundraising when it took cash injections from Qatari investors to avoid a government bailout. Martin Arnold discusses the charge and its implications for the bank with the FT's Barney Thompson and Laura Noonan.

