Russia says reports the US has infiltrated its power grid in preparation for future cyber operations show Washington is preparing “a cyber war [and] cyber military activity against” Moscow.

Dmitry Peskov, president Vladimir Putin’s press secretary, told reporters on Monday that “our strategic, vital sectors of the economy have fallen victim to cyber attacks from abroad and continue to do so, unfortunately, and the agencies responsible are fighting it to prevent any harm to sensitive areas of our economy.”

Mr Peskov did not confirm reports in the New York Times last weekend that US Cyber Command was planting malware in Russia’s critical infrastructure at a previously unseen scale in the hope of deterring Moscow from attacking US infrastructure. Mr Trump — who the newspaper claimed had not been briefed on the operations — tweeted on Sunday that the report was “a virtual act of treason” and “ALSO, NOT TRUE!”

Tensions between Russia and the US have run high in cyber space since 2016, when Moscow’s hackers infiltrated Democratic party servers and leaked information in an apparent attempt to swing the presidential election in Mr Trump’s favour. Mr Trump denies receiving any help from Russia and has been reluctant to blame them for the hacking. The two sides agreed to set up an “impenetrable Cyber Security unit” after Mr Trump’s first meeting with Mr Putin in 2017, but quickly scrapped the idea.

Mr Peskov said that Mr Putin “had tried to lead the international community in preventing any and all forms of cyber crime together several times,” but claimed “our American partners didn’t react to our proposals at all.”