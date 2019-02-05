Go out on a limb to find the best fruit. UK-listed Ocado is making that climb. It aims to transform from a low-margin food delivery to a tech-savvy logistics business. Full-year results out on Tuesday fit the latter image — double-digit sales growth coupled with a £45m loss, Ocado’s largest.

Luckily, tech investors care little for profitability. Its share price jumped 4 per cent to almost 4 times sales, an all-time high. As Ocado pushes out its technology, further losses should be expected. Investors should also ask whether the company’s cash balance, topped up from £300m of new equity raised last year, is enough to see it through to sustained profitability.

Ocado wants to license the expertise that has gone into its online UK groceries business, rolling out its technology to store chain owners. It does this by selling automated warehouses — Customer Fulfilment Centres. These contain the robots needed to copy Ocado’s delivery set-up.

About £30m of net outlay is expected for each CFC in its initial deal with Kroger of the US. And each takes about two years to build. Ocado then earns a fee once up and running in year three. Bernstein estimates this at about 3 to 6 per cent of sales.

But there is a catch that may startle investors trying to value Ocado using traditional measures. Under new IFRS 15 accounting rules, Ocado cannot recognise £20m of the fees that come in during construction, even though it still gets the cash.

This change knocked about £15m from last year’s ebitda compared with the previous regime. As building work starts on more CFCs, the impact will increase. More than a third of next year’s previously expected ebitda should be postponed. These fees will only be recognised as income once the CFC operates, in year three.

Ocado will suffer a cash flow drain, at least short term. New contracts will require more capital from investors. Some investors will want fruit to produce jam today, not tomorrow.