Each week, we focus on one of the major international stories making headlines, drawing upon the Financial Times's team of foreign correspondents and analysts to make sense of world events. Presented by Gideon Rachman and produced by Hannah Murphy.
Disagreement over the future of the Northern Irish border after Brexit has strained Anglo-Irish relations. As the UK's negotiations with the EU approach a crucial stage, could Dublin derail the British government's pursuit of a Brexit deal?
