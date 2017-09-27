Uber argues it treats drivers just as minicab companies do

This is an experimental feature. Give us your feedback. Thank you for your feedback.

Uber has said the way it treats drivers as self-employed is not “novel or unusual” but the same as many traditional minicab companies, as the company seeks to overturn a UK tribunal ruling that it should treat drivers in London as “workers”.

The original employment tribunal ruling in October was the first in the UK to test the key premise of the “gig” economy that the people who work via Uber and other apps are independent and not employed by anyone. Since then, Uber has become embroiled in more battles in the UK, its most important European market. It is now also fighting to keep its licence to operate in London after regulators last week threatened to remove it.

On the first day of the employment tribunal appeal in London, Dinah Rose QC, the barrister acting for Uber, said there were two “elephants in the room” that should be “acknowledged then politely shown the door”. The first was the threat to Uber’s licence; the second was the bigger debate about the risks and benefits of the “gig economy”.

“The task for this tribunal is not to participate in that debate,” she said, but to focus on a more “mundane but important” task of determining the law in this case.

She argued that Uber was not doing anything out of the ordinary by treating drivers as independent contractors, noting that many traditional minicabs also act as the intermediary connecting self-employed drivers to customers.

“The relationship in the same whether you have 100 minicab drivers [sharing a phone system] or one app to which 40,000 drivers have signed up,” she said. “It doesn’t make any difference. It’s the operation of the same business model on a different scale.”

There is a temptation to lump together a lot of business models, give them all the label of gig economy, and decide they’re all wicked companies

The case is important to Uber: if it loses and is forced to treat its 40,000 UK drivers as “workers”, it would have to guarantee them minimum wage and holiday pay.

Uber says this would probably mean it would have to schedule drivers for shifts rather than allowing them to “log on” to work when they want to. Uber could also face a substantially higher tax bill, since it may then have to pay employers’ national insurance contributions and VAT.

However, this appeal is not Uber’s only chance to overturn the ruling. If it loses, it will be able to appeal again to the Court of Appeal and possibly to the Supreme Court. Lawyers say it could take years for the process to be exhausted.

Ms Rose also stressed the differences between Uber and its rival Addison Lee, which lost a tribunal case earlier this week after judges ruled that it should treat drivers as “workers”. Ms Rose said Addison Lee exerted more control over drivers than Uber.

“There is a temptation to lump together a lot of business models, give them all the label of gig economy, and decide they’re all wicked companies,” she said.

The IWGB union, which backs the two Uber drivers who brought the original case, organised a noisy protest march through London on Wednesday to coincide with the appeal. Outsourced cleaners and receptionists joined “gig economy” workers to walk the streets carrying signs and flags.

“The dominoes are falling in all these gig economy companies,” said Meg Brown, a 25 year-old Deliveroo courier who chairs the courier branch for IWGB. “We’re absolutely confident we’re going to win the Uber appeal, there’s nothing they can do to stop it, it’s just a matter of time.”