Jyske Bank has become the first Danish lender to impose negative interest rates on customer deposits and has warned that sub-zero rates were looking “rather permanent”.

Denmark’s third-largest lender said on Tuesday that customers with balances over DKr7.5m ($1.1m) would be charged a default rate of 0.6 per cent a year.

Chief executive Anders Dam said the bank was making the change because it had “a significant and increasing deposit surplus from personal clients and hence incurs large expenses in relation to these”.

Apart from four months in 2014, Denmark’s central bank has had sub-zero interest rates since 2012, longer than any other country.

Danish banks have responded by offering negative interest rates on mortgages since 2015, while Jyske last week became the first to offer a sub-zero 10-year home loan, in effect paying customers 0.5 per cent to borrow.

Lenders had been wary of imposing negative rates on other retail customers, arguing it could lead to cash hoarding. But Swiss banks UBS and Credit Suisse led the way this summer, announcing plans for negative rates for their wealthiest clients.

Mr Dam said Jyske had been hard hit by negative rates. The bank’s net interest income fell 6 per cent in the first half compared with a year earlier, despite a rise in volume.

“The negative interest rate environment that has affected the Danish market since the spring of 2012 . . . now seems to be of a rather permanent nature,” he added, noting that all Danish government debt had negative yields while the market expected negative rates to last for several years.

Other smaller Danish banks have hinted that they could impose negative rates on customers. “We’ve got a problem,” Lars Petersson, chief executive of Sparekassen Sjaellend-Fyn bank, told Danish website FinansWatch. But Denmark’s largest lender, Danske Bank, reiterated recently that it had no plans to do so.

Regulators are watching closely to see how customers react and whether it leads to significant withdrawals or account switching.

The Danish Financial Supervisory Authority is also monitoring whether banks are giving bad advice by pushing customers into investment products with high fees in an attempt to avoid negative rates. It made the warning after Danske conceded in June that it had overcharged customers in one product, a move that led to the firing of Jesper Nielsen, who had been named as the bank’s interim chief executive following a huge money-laundering scandal.