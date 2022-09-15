The US and EU are concerned that Russia can use Turkish banks to evade financial sanctions, Porsche tries to catch up to Ferrari with an initial public offering of its own, plus, the FT’s Latin America editor Michael Stott talks about record migration throughout the Americas.

US and EU step up pressure on Turkey over Russia sanctions

Porsche IPO: the race to catch Ferrari

Repression and poverty trigger record migration crisis in the Americas

Rachman Review podcast

