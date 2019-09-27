FT subscribers can click here to receive House and Home Unlocked every Friday by email.

If estate agents in the UK mainland are perplexed about the effects of Brexit on the market, spare a thought for those operating in Ireland. There, the signals are even more confusing.

On the one hand, Dublin property may stand to benefit from the UK leaving the EU — all those UK lawyers registering to practise there need to live somewhere — but you would not think so from the local market. According to the Daft.ie house report, the most expensive areas in Dublin have seen prices fall 10 per cent over the past year.

Travel north, though, and it’s a different story. In Northern Ireland second-quarter figures show a 3.5 per cent rise in prices over the year, and a whopping 23.3 per cent growth on the 2015 figure. You could be forgiven for thinking that there is already an impenetrable barrier between the two markets . . .

Long faces and longitude

Meanwhile, the malaise persists in Greenwich, London’s naval borough where properties in the past had commanded a premium over those elsewhere in the city. Not any more. Prices have sunk as quickly as a scuppered ship.

So if you fancy a “bargain”, you could grab this elegant four-bedroom house for £1.29m.

Four-bedroom house on Devonshire Drive, £1.29m

French fancies

One person’s junk is another’s treasure and in the Grande Braderie de Lille there is an awful lot of treasure.

Madison Darbyshire gets tips from creative consultant Matilda Goad on how to navigate Europe’s biggest flea market, what to look for (and what not) and what “hacks” you can make to a potential purchase. Follow here to read what Madison learnt, and bought.

What colour-coded book displays really reveal

This week, Luke Edward Hall goes all Dewey-eyed and takes issue with people who colour-code their books for display. “If you are doing this to your books, quite frankly, you have too much time on your hands and I suggest you acquire a hobby ASAP. Like reading.”

He does, though, admit that his system of stacking books to the rafters carries its own risks — namely of being crushed to death should the shelves collapse.

Apples and pears

Someone who took on real risk is the FT’s former deputy editor, Martin Dickson. Here he writes about buying a house, pulling it down and building in its place Orchard House, a cool contemporary home that was shortlisted for the British Homes Awards. Here’s the stunning staircase.

Martin learnt a lot along the way. Like supplies may be slow but costs will accelerate. You can read his advice here.

Slug it out

Another FT writer getting to grips with their surroundings is Jane Owen, who has been keeping a diary of the transformation of her garden. In this instalment, she tackles slugs, drowned rats and party guests.

House-keeping

Getting out of a marriage and back into single life is never easy — not least if it means selling the family home and trying to find somewhere else to live on half the proceeds.

FT Money cites the case of a divorcing couple selling a house valued at £2.65m. The husband agreed his soon-to-be-ex wife could buy a new home for £1.5m. But when the family home was eventually sold, it went for only £2m.

Take the vice out of device

Aleks Krotoski wonders why we are so ashamed of our tech. After all, those images of blissful living spaces put together by interior designers expunge all traces of the cabling and random gadgets that litter the average home. We should embrace technology, she argues, as it brings us a kind of serenity. If you want to know why, grab your tablet, put your feet up and read about it here.

