Three years after its introduction by then chancellor George Osborne, the government has announced it will review the so-called pension taper and its impact on the public sector. The decision is an extremely welcome one. An investigation by the Financial Times and other media reports have found that the Byzantine tax arrangement was leading to senior doctors avoiding taking on extra shifts. The impact has not been restricted to the medical profession, however. Across all industries, those on higher incomes have found themselves facing nasty surprises.

The rationale behind the taper was that much of the £25bn annual net cost of pensions tax relief goes to top earners. To counter this, the taper reduces workers’ tax free annual allowance throughout the year as their earnings rise. For those on the highest rate, with a yearly income of more than £110,000, the allowance falls to just £10,000. Exceeding these limits can be costly, with some doctors facing marginal tax rates of more than 100 per cent.

The taper has proven to be poor public policy. Those with incomes close to the limit, which is based on pension contributions, salary and other factors, have to predict how much they will earn at the beginning of the year to see if they are within the arbitrary boundaries — creating a tax system which only really works for clairvoyants. Scrapping the system would both incentivise earners to put money into their pension savings, and ensure a smoother running of both public and private provisions.

The most vocal anger at the effects of the taper has come from the public sector, where the government sets rigid pension contribution levels. The National Health Service has been particularly badly hit, with many consultants and GPs choosing to either reduce their working hours or take early retirement in order to avoid hefty tax bills. In July, NHS Providers, which represents English hospitals, said this would create far longer waiting times for treatment — one more burden in a badly stretched service. They warned the government that it only had a matter of weeks to act. Judges and other high-earning public servants have also been feeling the pinch.

A generous government pension, with no risk of defaulting, was once an incentive to stay in the public sector. The introduction of the taper has turned it into a liability. This risks driving talented high-earners to the private sector, where more flexible arrangements are possible. Some employers have reduced pension contributions while increasing salaries, encouraging their workers to invest in ISAs and other measures. Nevertheless, high-earners in the private sector have also faced problems as a result of the taper. Annual earnings can vary far more than in government employment. The taper cannot account for large bonuses, for example, treating them as sudden salary rises and reducing the annual allowance accordingly.

Beyond the taper, the UK’s tax system is not a poor one. There are arguments around the current level of the current pension savings lifetime allowance, set at £1.055m as of this April. The general mechanism works well to incentivise worker contributions into the pension pot. Tax is deferred until retirees begin drawing on their pensions. Earners on higher incomes will receive between 40 and 45 per cent tax relief.

Predictability, rather than radical experimentation, should be a central pillar of the tax system. As such, reversing Mr Osborne’s reforms is a priority. This is no time for tinkering. When it comes to fairer taxation, half-measures will not do.