Davide Monteleone: A People’s Friendship

Over the past two years, the Italian photographer Davide Monteleone has been visiting the border areas of China and Russia to investigate the historical, religious, social and economic relationships between the two countries. His photographs, some of which appear here, are part of a collective project to document the life of these regions. “The border lies about 6,000km from Moscow and 2,000km from Beijing,” he says. “Chinese and Russians [here] live so far from the central power that I was very curious to see their daily lives. I discovered different cultures mixing together; surviving despite the decisions made by their governments far away.”

Monteleone, born in 1974, moved to Moscow in 2001 and since 2003 has lived between Russia and Italy, devoting himself to the study of social issues, conflict, and relations between power and the individual. He has a specific interest in the post-Soviet era, and has published four books: Dusha — Russian Soul (2007), La Linea Inesistente (2009), Red Thistle (2012), and Spasibo (2013).

“A People’s Friendship” is the first part of “China Borderlands”, a partnership between ChinaFile (chinafile.com) and VII Photo (viiphoto.com). Monteleone is a ChinaFile Fellow.