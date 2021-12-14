Episode 50
Headlines include coronvirus pandemic in China and in Europe, US politics & policy and BT Group Plc
This edition features these stories from ft.com
China reports first Omicron case as fears mount for factory supply chains
Surge in Omicron cases in Denmark and UK sends warning to rest of Europe
White House scrambles to salvage $1.75tn Build Back Better bill by Christmas
Billionaire Drahi’s Altice raises stake in BT to 18%
