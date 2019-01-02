Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

India's ruling BJP and opposition Congress parties have been showering gifts on farmers ahead of parliamentary elections this year. But economists are worried about the long term impact of this competitive populism and suggest it won't do much to improve the lot of India's farmers. Amy Kazmin discusses the pre-election giveaways with Jyotsna Singh.





Contributors: Josh Noble, weekend news editor, Amy Kazmin, South Asia bureau chief, Jyotsna Singh, Delhi reporter. Producers: Jyotsna Singh and Fiona Symon