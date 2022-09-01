Will India soar or struggle in the coming years?
We’ll send you a myFT Daily Digest email rounding up the latest Rachman Review news every morning.
Gideon’s guest this week is Ramachandra Guha, who is often hailed as the most distinguished historian of modern India.
He is also a noted critic of the government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Subscribe to The Rachman Review wherever you get your podcasts - please listen, rate and subscribe.
Presented by Gideon Rachman.
Produced by Fiona Symon and Howie Shannon. The sound engineer was Breen Turner.
-Read the latest on https://www.ft.com/world/uk
-Follow @gideonrachman
-Subscribe to https://www.ft.com/newsletters
Read a transcript of this episode on FT.com
Our GDPR privacy policy was updated on August 8, 2022. Visit acast.com/privacy for more information.
Transcripts are not currently available for all podcasts, view our accessibility guide.
Get alerts on Rachman Review when a new story is published