Central bank to buy at least $120bn of debt a month until 'substantial further progress has been made'

Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

The US central bank says it will keep buying at least $120bn of debt a month until “substantial further progress has been made” in the recovery, US regulators have hit Luckin Coffee with a $180m penalty in an accounting fraud settlement, and Massachusetts launches legal action against the online trading app Robinhood. Plus, the FT’s global finance correspondent, Robin Wigglesworth, explains why there is an uneven recovery in the US corporate landscape.





Fed to extend debt purchases to boost flagging US economy

https://www.ft.com/content/74b6530e-9d69-43f0-a5d7-3cb363ed5398





America’s two-track economy: the small business credit crunch

https://www.ft.com/content/1ae439b1-75e7-4b55-876c-66533ac37db8





Massachusetts takes legal action against Robinhood

https://www.ft.com/content/0e451231-fa4c-4686-bf2f-a5e107f337b9





Luckin Coffee to pay $180m in accounting fraud settlement

ft.com/content/4db3b074-829f-4f1c-a256-11c7e28a31d1





See acast.com/privacy for privacy and opt-out information.

A transcript for this podcast is currently unavailable, view our accessibility guide.