India’s general election campaign formally kicked off on Sunday, as officials announced that voting would begin on April 11 in a contest likely to be shaped by recent tensions with its neighbour Pakistan.

India’s estimated 900m eligible voters will go to the polls on seven different days — depending on where they reside — with the last day of voting on May 19. The counting of votes for India’s 545 seat parliament will begin on May 23 and be completed within three days, marking the culmination of the world’s largest election exercise.

Until last month, prime minister Narendra Modi was thought to be facing a tough struggle to repeat his stunning performance of 2014, when he led his Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata party to secure India’s first single-party majority in three decades.

After raising voter expectations with his ambitious promises of faster economic growth and job creation, Mr Modi appeared to be set for some loss of support from rural voters, who felt the prime minister had failed to live up to their hopes.

But India’s recent missile strike against an alleged terror training camp in Pakistan — as retaliation for an attack on Indian paramilitaries on Kashmir — is believed to have altered the election dynamic, boosting Mr Modi’s image, and putting national security back on the agenda.

“Employment and the economy are still going to be front and centre, but now national security is going to jockey for space with these two,” said Milan Vaishnav, a senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. “In most countries, national security tends to be pro-incumbent, and induce this kind of ‘rally around the flag effect’.”

Louise Tillin, deputy director of the India Institute at King’s College London, said the recent military skirmishes with Pakistan “puts the BJP back in the position to frame the election contest. It was starting to look as if they were going into the election on a bit of a back foot.

Yet some have accused the ruling party of going too far in its effort to capitalise on the recent security crisis.

Some BJP election posters have already included the distinctive image of the captured-then-returned Indian Air Force pilot, wing commander Abhinandan Varthaman, alongside pictures of Mr Modi and other BJP leaders.

However, India’s Election Commission this weekend barred political parties from using any images of military personnel in their election campaign. “The armed forces of a nation are . . . neutral, apolitical stakeholders in a modern democracy,” the commission said, urging parties to exercise “great caution” in invoking the military during the election campaign.

In the run-up to the polls, India’s fragmented opposition parties have been trying to form a single united opposition coalition to try to stop, or slow the BJP’s electoral juggernaut.

But the once powerful Congress party — which won a meagre 44 parliament seats in 2014 — has so far been reluctant to tie up with influential regional parties, as it seeks to bounce back from its worst electoral performance, and bolster its own seat tally.