This is an audio transcript of the FT News Briefing podcast episode: Why some western companies are staying in Russia

Joanna S Kao

Good morning from the Financial Times. Today is Tuesday, March 22nd, and this is your FT News Briefing.

[MUSIC PLAYING]

Russia stepped up its invasion of Ukraine yesterday. The battle for the port city of Mariupol continued. And a Russian air strike targeted a shopping mall in Kyiv, killing at least eight people, according to Ukrainian officials. Meanwhile, in Moscow, Russian bonds traded for the first time since Putin’s invasion. Western companies have been announcing plans to leave Russia, but the FT’s Leila Abboud reports on consumer goods companies who are staying.

Leila Abboud

At least for now, because they have a lot of factories there and a lot of employees. It’s not actually that simple to just sort of declare that you’re just gonna close that down.

Joanna S Kao

We’ll also hear about the challenges facing Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan. I’m Joanna Kao, in for Marc Filippino, and here’s the news you need to start your day.

[MUSIC PLAYING]

Bond trading resumed in Moscow yesterday for the first time since Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine and prices on local currency bonds dropped. Yields on the benchmark 10-year rouble bond climbed as high as 19.7 per cent, that was in pre-market trading. Yields settled back to just under 14 per cent. Meanwhile, the US government bond market is having its worst month since 2016. Bond prices have dropped and the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury reached 2.3 per cent. But now, the trigger for falling bonds is persistent high inflation, made worse by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Yesterday, Fed chair Jay Powell said the Fed is prepared to act more aggressively if necessary to tackle inflation. Traders are betting the Fed will lift interest rates above 2 per cent by the end of the year.

[MUSIC PLAYING]

We’ve been reporting on the exodus of western companies out of Russia, but many western companies have chosen to stay. The Swiss food group Nestlé recently defended its decision to keep doing business in Russia, and that’s despite direct appeals by the president of Ukraine. To talk more about this, I’m joined by our Paris correspondent Leila Abboud. Hi, Leila.

Leila Abboud

Hello.

Joanna S Kao

So Leila, Ukrainian leaders targeted Nestlé and called on them to divest from Russia. What’s their argument to Nestlé executives?

Leila Abboud

Well, to be fair, the Ukrainian leaders, including the President Zelensky, has actually targeted a bunch of companies lately. They’ve really kind of turned up the volume on calling out specific companies by name who are choosing to stay in Russia. They were doing a little bit a few weeks ago, but now actually picked up, I think, in volume in the past week or so. Zelensky called out Nestlé in a speech, a sort of video link speech, he gave to protesters who are gathered in the Swiss city of Bern over the weekend. And, you know, he cited Nestlé as an example of a company that wasn’t living up to the values that it supposedly has by staying in Russia and, you know, uses very strong language to kind of condemn companies who choose to stay is “financing the Russian military machine”. I imagine it must have made some people quite uncomfortable at Nestlé headquarters to hear that over the weekend.

Joanna S Kao

So Russia isn’t a huge market for Nestlé, so it wouldn’t be a huge hit to their business. How do they justify their decision to stay?

Leila Abboud

So it’s not a big market for them. They earn about what they say is just under 2 per cent of their annual revenue in Russia. And I would imagine that the amount of headaches, logistical just, you know, for their staff and just sort of overall difficulty of staying in is probably quite real right now. But I have to say that I, when a lot of the companies have chosen to stay in will say that they, you know, in part, are doing so because they have a big Russian staff and feel somewhat responsible for them. That’s a legitimate thing for them to take into account. If you have 7,000 employees in Russia, I mean, what are you gonna do? Just throw them out from one day to the next? I mean, the Russian government has sort of made threats of re-appropriating assets for companies that idle their factories or say that they’re “pausing operations in Russia”. They’ve threatened that they would just kind of like, take those factories. So maybe they, maybe Nestlé is also thinking that they should just keep things running in order to avoid that sort of thing. But overall, I mean, I think people sort of forgot this, but Russia is actually not that big of an economy. It’s about the size of Italy’s economy. So there aren’t a lot of companies that make so much money there that leaving would be catastrophic. It’s just more that I think there’s a level of complexity in leaving or shutting down a business, which maybe has been there for decades and has thousands of employees. It’s not just as easy as kind of putting out an angry tweet and moving on.

Joanna S Kao

So what about the risks of staying? How might executives of a western consumer goods company weigh the risks of staying with those of leaving?

Leila Abboud

I imagine that’s what the board of Nestlé has to examine on an ongoing basis. But I would say that the things that consumer goods companies, the whole game is in the name right, they serve consumers, and what people think of their brands is very important. So it can seem somewhat perplexing that they would sort of choose to stay in Russia when the potential damage to their brands from consumers elsewhere in the world who really are kind of outraged about what’s happening there, you know, could be much bigger. But I also think we need to be a little bit honest about what’s happening now is pretty rare to have business be hit by a shock and then suddenly have to figure out what they’re gonna do. So to some degree, the fact that it would take companies some time to figure out what they want to do and that they all don’t make the same decision is probably somewhat to be expected.

Joanna S Kao

That’s the FT’s Paris correspondent, Leila Abboud.

[MUSIC PLAYING]

Pakistan’s prime minister found himself in the international spotlight last month. Imran Khan went to Moscow for a historic trip and was there the day Russia invaded Ukraine. Not a good time to be shaking hands with Putin, at least from a western perspective. Khan’s subsequent decision to remain neutral on Russia’s invasion put him in a tricky spot abroad. While at home, he faces a nation crippled by inflation, and he’s facing a no-confidence vote later this month over his handling of the economy. To talk more about this, I’m joined by the FT’s South Asia correspondent, Ben Parkin. Hi, Ben.

Benjamin Parkin

Hi, Joanna.

Joanna S Kao

So Ben, there was such high hopes for Imran Khan, the sports star, the outsider who promised to clamp down on corruption and fix the economy. How difficult a situation is he in now?

Benjamin Parkin

It’s the toughest of his political career so far, without a doubt. The economy is in really tough shape. Inflation is a huge problem. It’s well into double digits. And it’s really painful for Pakistanis who, you know, already have been through the Covid-19 pandemic and being a low- and middle-income country, it’s been really devastating for a lot of people. His anti-corruption campaign hasn’t had the results that his supporters were expecting. And there’s also been some talk of rifts between him and the military, which could put him even, in even more vulnerable position.

Joanna S Kao

I want to go back to inflation. How bad is it? The prices? How much is it affecting Pakistan’s people?

Benjamin Parkin

It’s some of the worst inflation in Asia. The so-called Sensitive Price Index, which tracks certain daily essentials, food, soap, fuel, has risen 15 per cent in the past week compared to a year earlier. This started before the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, but that’s only made it worse, right? The surge in energy prices.

Joanna S Kao

Speaking of energy, let’s talk about Khan’s trip to Moscow. One of the reasons for the trip was to finalise an agreement to bring Russian gas into Pakistan. Is that a done deal?

Benjamin Parkin

So yeah, Khan went to Moscow on a historic visit and was really designed to signal a new friendship and partnership between Russia and Pakistan. And the pipeline was an important part of that, the Pakistan Stream pipeline, or also known as the north-south pipeline, which is designed to carry, it was going to be built by Russian companies partly owned by Russia and designed to carry gas into the southern port Karachi up to the north. So Khan went to Moscow and there was a lot of talk that he would finalise the pipeline while he was there. That didn’t happen. But the government has insisted that it’s still going ahead, and they’re really determined to get it done quickly. And they’re even talking about senior Russian officials visiting Pakistan in the not too distant future to get it over the line. So we’ll have to see whether that happens or not.

Joanna S Kao

So what are the politics of this pipeline? And is Khan under criticism for this deal with Moscow?

Benjamin Parkin

Well, so Khan has made standing up to US and Europe, Pakistan’s sort of historic partners, he’s made that a big part of his image. And he’s sought to correct what he and others see as an overreliance on the west and building closer ties with Russia is seen as part of that. So there’s a lot of support for it. But in the context of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, it’s also been very controversial because Pakistan is really dependent on trade with Europe. And his stance on Russia and his neutrality really irked a lot of people in Europe and so on, who called on Pakistan to condemn Russia’s invasion of Ukraine at the UN, which they didn’t do. And Khan responded by attacking Europe and others at a rally and asking whether they assume the Pakistanis were their slaves. So that plays well to his base but there are a lot of people who are concerned that there’s a real economic and political cost to that, that could damage relations in the longer term.

Joanna S Kao

That’s the FT’s South Asia correspondent, Ben Parkin.

[MUSIC PLAYING]

Before we go, here’s the latest count on refugees from the war in Ukraine. Russia’s invasion has forced as many as 10 million people from their homes, according to the UN. About a third of those have fled to neighbouring countries like Poland. Moldova has received the most refugees per capita. Yesterday, Moldova’s foreign minister told the FT that the influx could destabilise the country.

[MUSIC PLAYING]

You can read more about all these stories at FT.com. If you aren’t a subscriber yet, you can read our key Ukraine coverage for free. Just visit FT.com/freetoread. Again, that’s FT.com/freetoread. We also have a link to that in the show notes. This has been your daily FT News Briefing. Make sure you check back tomorrow for the latest business news.

This transcript has been automatically generated. If by any chance there is an error please send the details for a correction to: typo@ft.com. We will do our best to make the amendment as soon as possible.