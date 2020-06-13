Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

Tory ministers and MPs were furious this week at Downing Street’s refusal to ease the 2m social distancing rule to boost the ailing economy. Will Boris Johnson go against the advice of his scientists and relax it? And is the new track-and-trace programme working as planned? Plus, we discuss the Black Lives Matter protests, the defenestration of Edward Colston in Bristol and whether the UK is descending into a lively debate about its past, or a depressing culture war. Presented by Sebastian Payne, with George Parker, Laura Hughes, Robert Shrimsley and Jim Pickard. Produced by Anna Dedhar and Breen Turner.

