Jeremy Corbyn’s vegan vagueries offer a new political template

Constructive ambiguity has served Jeremy Corbyn well. The UK Labour leader’s warm words secured the anti-Brexit vote at the election even though his stance was not far off Theresa May’s. Even so, it was a surprise to see him use the same technique when asked about veganism.

The already vegetarian Corbyn voiced his deep respect for veganism while not ruling out the odd cheese sandwich. “It’s a fair question,” he said. “I eat more and more vegan food, and have more and more vegan friends. I think what has improved so much is vegetarian and vegan food has got so much better in recent years.

“One of my close relatives has just become a vegan and I went to her house for dinner and it was absolutely brilliant. So I’m going through the process all right? I won’t go any further than that.”

Although this implied he was on a path to veganism, his aides clarified that his is a soft Eggxit and that he remains committed to a close and continuing relationship with Cornish blue. Less generous souls may mock, but Corbyn has surely created the template for political even-handedness for others to follow.

Donald Trump on white supremacism

“It’s a fair question. I’m pursuing more and more white supremacist policies. White supremacism has got much more edible in recent years.

“One of my close allies is a Nazi and I went to his house for dinner last night and it was absolutely brilliant. So, you know, I am going through the process.”

(Aides explained later that Trump’s words should not be seen as indicating that he had become a racist, merely that he was including more white supremacism in his diet.)

French ideas are much more presentable. It used to be that they were very grim. Now they are made quite palatable and it is possible to look like you are considering them

Angela Merkel on Emmanuel Macron’s plans for closer financial union:

“It is a fair question. I’m swallowing more and more French policies. I had dinner with Macron the other day and it was brilliant. French ideas are much more presentable. It used to be that they were very grim. Now they are made quite palatable and it is possible to look like you are considering them. We’re going through a process.”

(Aides later clarified her words, saying she had not signed up to anything but that a European finance minister might be possible if she could find the right German.)

Theresa May on paying a Brexit divorce bill

“It’s a fair question. We want to pay less and less to the EU. We are doing more and more Brexit and we will not be blackmailed. One of my close relatives has just come back from holiday in Europe and she didn’t pay a penny to leave. I saw her the other day and it was absolutely brilliant.

“So we will not be blackmailed into buying access into the single market, but if our dear friends need €50bn to tide them over — well, you can barely afford Neymar for that. But we are going through a process here.”

(Aides said May’s comments should not be seen as indicating that she will cave in on the money, only that she had a newfound sympathy for those hard-pressed families who are just about managing.)

Trump on Russian links

“I’m seeing more and more Russians. I went to dinner at the embassy the other day and it was brilliant. They were very respectful. They asked lots of questions and even gave me a tiny camera to use in the White House.”

(Aides later clarified that he had not in fact met any Russians at all, nor had any of aides. They added that he did not know how to use a camera and that it was all fake news.)

Corbyn on soft Brexit:

I’m seeing more and more ways to obstruct Brexit without actually opposing it. Being a Remainer used to be grim but now there’s real political opportunity in it. We are not going to defy the will of the people but I had dinner with my MPs last night and was happy to imply we might. We are in a process but if there are votes in saying we’ll string it out for longer, well, freude schöner götterfunken.”

(Aides later clarified that he was not saying that he would allow a transition period during which the UK stayed in the single market and customs union to become permanent, but that he was also not saying that he wouldn’t.)

