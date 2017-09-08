UK foreign secretary Boris Johnson loses key adviser

Boris Johnson, the UK foreign secretary, is parting ways with a key adviser after a wave of criticism over how British influence is being projected on the world stage.

The move suggests Mr Johnson may seek to reenergise his political fortunes after a year as foreign secretary in which his hopes of becoming prime minister have dwindled.

Liam Parker, a special adviser in charge of Mr Johnson's media, is leaving the Foreign Office, according to two people familiar with the situation. A former official at the Bank of England, he is set to become a partner at Pagefield, the public relations firm.

Mr Parker told the Financial Times it was a personal decision.

His departure follows bruising newspaper coverage of Mr Johnson’s performance as foreign secretary.

The former mayor of London was the face of the Brexit campaign, and has been a cheerleader for a “global Britain”. But he has struggled to play a decisive role in major diplomatic issues, including the Syrian civil war and the North Korean nuclear stand-off.

In April, Mr Johnson’s team suggested he would push for sanctions on Russia because of its conduct in Aleppo. But both British and foreign diplomats were scornful, noting that Mr Johnson had not put forward the proposal at a G7 meeting.

“It was a nonsense. There was a lot of energetic briefings, but sanctions were never the policy,” said one UK official.

Mr Johnson was appointed as foreign secretary last July in an unexpected political reprieve from prime minister Theresa May.

But Mrs May subsequently publicly made jokes at his expense, and her team prevented him from appointing his key aide from City Hall, Will Walden, as a special adviser.

Paradoxically, last year’s Brexit vote — arguably Mr Johnson’s most prominent political moment — has made his work as foreign secretary more difficult. Part of the Foreign Office’s responsibilities were given to David Davis’s department for exiting the EU and Liam Fox's international trade department. Meanwhile, some of Mr Johnson’s EU counterparts have refused to forgive him for his role in campaigning for Brexit. The former German foreign secretary, Frank-Walter Steinmeier, reportedly refused to be in the same room as him.

Britain’s influence in international organisations has also appeared to dwindle in recent months. The UN general assembly voted to send a dispute regarding the Chagos Islands to the International Court of Justice, with 22 EU states abstaining from the vote rather than backing Britain’s position. The UK had argued the dispute should be resolved bilaterally, and said that the UN resolution was an “inappropriate use” of the ICJ.

Mr Johnson has sought to make himself a go-between between Downing Street and the Trump administration, particularly the US president’s son-in-law and senior adviser Jared Kushner. But his enthusiasm for Mr Trump has been undercut by the US president’s recent comments offering apparent support for white nationalists.

The foreign secretary has made only sporadic efforts to move his public persona beyond the cartoonish figure that he cultivated as a newspaper columnist, backbench MP and mayor.

In January, he compared then-French president François Hollande to a second world war prison guard, administering “punishment beatings” over Brexit. In July, he said that the EU could “go whistle” over its demands for Britain to pay an exit bill.

Long regarded as a potential prime minister, Mr Johnson finished only fourth in a recent survey of Tory party activists by the website ConservativeHome. The backbencher Jacob Rees-Mogg, the Brexit secretary Mr Davis, and justice minister Dominic Raab all received more support to be the next Conservative party leader in the poll.