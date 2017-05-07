Boko Haram releases 82 Chibok girls in Nigeria

Boko Haram released 82 of the so-called Chibok girls on Saturday, according to the Nigerian government, in a development that suggests the militant Islamist group may be losing some of its potency.

The release — after what Muhammadu Buhari, Nigeria’s ailing president, said were lengthy negotiations — will provide a boost to a government that has been weakened by the country’s worst economic downturn in 25 years and by constant rumours about the president’s health.

The government said it had negotiated the release of the girls in return for handing over some Boko Haram suspects, without giving specifics. That raises the possibility of criticism should the government be seen to have made too many concessions.

Most military analysts agree that, under Mr Buhari, a reinvigorated army has made significant inroads against Boko Haram, which it has pushed back into the north-east of the country and over the border into Cameroon and Chad.

But the militant group has left misery in its wake. As well as killing thousands in suicide attacks, up to 1.5m people — many of whom have fled their farmland — are facing severe hunger, with famine-like conditions in some pockets.

“Boko Haram is certainly under pressure,” said Alex Vines, Africa director at Chatham House, a UK think-tank. “Buhari can claim credit in that the military response has been more successful and contributed to pressure they’re under. But this is also about humanitarian crisis and drought, which has helped destroy Boko Haram’s network of support.”

Oby Ezekwesili, who has led the #BringBackOurGirls campaign, said that the release of the 82 girls provided a moment of “indescribable joy”, but she would not let up before the remaining 113 were also free.

Adebola Williams of Red Media Africa, which helped Mr Buhari’s 2015 election campaign, said: “It’s a big deal. People are excited about it.” It would certainly help Mr Buhari’s image, he said, although Nigerians would want proof that these were indeed the Chibok girls.

The girls are thought to be among the 270 who were abducted from a government school in Chibok, Borno state, in 2014, a mass kidnapping that triggered an international outcry and brought Boko Haram to global attention. More than 50 girls escaped soon after and a further 21 were released last October after negotiations with international humanitarian groups.

Mr Buhari said that, as well as Nigeria’s security forces, the government of Switzerland, the International Committee of the Red Cross and local and international non-governmental organisations had played a role in the release.

Ms Ezekwesili gave the government some credit, but blamed it for what she said was poor communication. “It’s so slow in many ways. We wanted it to happen yesterday. It happened today and we are supposed to say: ‘Wow: we are so happy it came to pass’.”

Boko Haram had not been definitively beaten, she added. Many people in the north-east were still afraid to return to their communities. “That is an indication that this is not entirely settled,” she added.