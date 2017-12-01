Listen to this article
Give us your feedback Thank you for your feedback.
What do you think?
Taiwan’s manufacturing sector expanded at a solid rate again in November as operating conditions showed their strongest improvement in six years, according to a market survey.
The Nikkei-Markit manufacturing purchasing managers’ index for Taiwan came in at 56.3 in November, up from the three-month low of 53.6 reported in October, and remaining well above the 50-point level separating expansion from contraction.
Production levels in November lifted at the fastest pace since March as new orders increased, the survey showed.
Employment levels and buying activity were likewise up. However, respondents noted a deterioration of supplier performance amid increased demand inputs and insufficient stock holdings.
Optimism towards the 12 months ahead was at its highest level since August.
Annabel Fiddes, principal economist at IHS Markit commented:
Exports remain a key growth driver for manufacturers in Taiwan, as the steepest increase in export sales for over three years led total new orders to expand at a similarly sharp rate.
As a result, companies scaled up production levels and raised their staff numbers at quicker rates. Furthermore, input buying rose at a pace not seen since last year, while inventories also rose at historically marked rates, suggesting that the sector is on course to remain on an upward trajectory in the coming months.
Comments have not been enabled for this article.