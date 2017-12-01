Experimental feature Listen to this article Play audio for this article Pause 00:00 00:00 Experimental feature Give us your feedback Thank you for your feedback. What do you think? I‘ll use it in the future

Taiwan’s manufacturing sector expanded at a solid rate again in November as operating conditions showed their strongest improvement in six years, according to a market survey.

The Nikkei-Markit manufacturing purchasing managers’ index for Taiwan came in at 56.3 in November, up from the three-month low of 53.6 reported in October, and remaining well above the 50-point level separating expansion from contraction.

Production levels in November lifted at the fastest pace since March as new orders increased, the survey showed.

Employment levels and buying activity were likewise up. However, respondents noted a deterioration of supplier performance amid increased demand inputs and insufficient stock holdings.

Optimism towards the 12 months ahead was at its highest level since August.

Annabel Fiddes, principal economist at IHS Markit commented: