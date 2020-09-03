Two teams reached the same small slam; only one declarer made the contract. To succeed, declarer must think carefully about what the key defensive hand holds and how he might be pressurised.

Bidding Dealer: North Love All North East South West 1NT NB 3C NB 3D NB 3H NB 3S NB 6C

North opened a Weak 1NT; South responded with a mild slam try. Three cue-bids followed and South bid the slam. West led K♥.

Unless diamonds break badly, all is well. If East holds length in diamonds, playing ♦AQ first will reveal the position and East’s J♦ can be finessed. However, if West holds length, the contract seems unmakeable. However, the successful declarer found a way both to squeeze and then endplay his opponent — a most satisfying sensation . . .

Winning with A♥, South drew three rounds of trumps, cashed ♦AQ and discovered the bad news. West’s K♥ lead marks him with Q♥ and he must retain it to prevent dummy’s J♥ from becoming good. Obviously, West must keep both remaining diamonds. South played off all his trumps, pitching a spade and a diamond from dummy. When he led to A♠ and West played Q♠, declarer knew that West’s last cards were Q♥ and ♦J9. Now to complete to endplay: J♥ is led from dummy, a losing spade dropped from hand. West wins and finds himself on lead with ♦J9. Whichever he plays, declarer wins both and twelve tricks have been secured.

