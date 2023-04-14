Joe Biden’s visit to Northern Ireland was designed to mark the anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement. But it was brief compared with his stay in the Republic of Ireland. Did the US president's presence help or hinder the prime minister’s efforts to restart power-sharing self-government in the Northern Ireland Assembly? Host Miranda Green discusses US-UK relations with Ireland correspondent Jude Webber and the FT’s chief political commentator Robert Shrimsley. Plus, sewage again and everywhere: it's in the UK’s rivers and seas. Is there a risk it could sweep away Conservative councillors and MPs? Columnist Stephen Bush and Gill Plimmer, the FT's expert on the privatised utilities, are on hand to discuss.

Presented by Miranda Green. Produced by Anna Dedhar. The executive producer is Manuela Saragosa. The sound engineer is Breen Turner and the FT’s head of audio is Cheryl Brumley.

