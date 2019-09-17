Hong Kong’s rush-hour trains were delayed by a derailment on Tuesday. The timetable for a shake-up of the city’s banking oligopoly is in chaos too. Political protests are delaying the launch of eight online banking services, Reuters reports. This provides a respite for HSBC, Standard Chartered and their investors. It may be shortlived.

Internet-only lenders represent a threat to traditional banks. More than 95 per cent of Hong Kongers have a bank account. HSBC gets its fattest margins from its retail business there. Fees from small retail customers tot up to large sums, while those from the investments of Hong Kong’s wealthy are chunky.

Chinese financial services groups had been expected to come in and offer a slicker, cheaper service. But protests have exacerbated animosity towards China. Many of the new banks are joint ventures backed by Chinese businesses. These include internet behemoth Tencent, Bank of China, and Alibaba’s Ant Financial. Getting customers to make their financial data accessible to the Chinese authorities looks like a big ask.

China has a five-year headstart with virtual banks. Tencent’s WeBank and Alibaba’s MyBank are profitable and dominate the online market on the mainland. A delay in Hong Kong will do them no harm.

Unfortunately, a prolonged delay would hurt Hong Kongers. Retail customers and small businesses are paying out steep charges to the territory’s established lenders. Not paying Hong Kong office rents could lower fees and widen access to credit while still allowing a profit.

HSBC and Standard Chartered find themselves positioned awkwardly. They have to stay neutral on the demonstrations many staff sympathise with to retain access to the fast-growing mainland market.

The protests could leave the city a lot more isolated, reducing the value of a financial services industry accounting for almost a fifth of the local economy. More than three-quarters of Chinese people already bank virtually. Singapore is cementing its status as Asia’s fintech hub. The risk is that Hong Kong becomes a station on a sleepy branch line, rather than a bustling terminus.