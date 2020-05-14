Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

As the chancellor commits to spending billions more on support packages for workers and companies, FT Money presenter Claer Barrett and experts explain what you could claim. Next up on the show, maths teacher and TV personality Bobby Seagull talks about this year’s National Numeracy Day - an opportunity for people of all ages to boost their numeracy and money management skills.

See acast.com/privacy for privacy and opt-out information.

A transcript for this podcast is currently unavailable, view our accessibility guide.