How can you make the most of your savings at a time when inflation is eating into the value of your cash? Host Claer Barrett, the FT’s consumer editor, speaks to Iona Bain, personal finance writer and author, and Sarah Coles, senior personal finance analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, and sources, for practical advice about how to get the best interest rates on your savings and how to use savings to achieve your financial goals. Plus, should you use your cash savings to overpay your mortgage?

